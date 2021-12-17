IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 382 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 313,423.
There are a total of 248,381 confirmed cases and 65,042 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 100,007 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 285,010 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,083,292 total doses have been administered. 880,461 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 38 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,444. Out of those cases, 26,756 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 437 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 32 new cases and one new death Thursday. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 3 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 5 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 309 active cases and 391 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,041 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 178 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 136,355 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,211 cases.
The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,808, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,322.
There are 13,566 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,158 cases among health care workers.
19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,060.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 150 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 725 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,672 people were 80+
94.27% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|75,080
3,655
1,254
585
|12,120
778
358
247
|851
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,884
11,376
2,942
515
3,136
1,508
2,381
83
|366
5,407
1,507
253
902
882
903
25
|27
240
55
14
44
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,895
1,755
9,204
4,536
399
1,641
985
89
|6,932
872
1,357
1,566
146
331
369
28
|244
7
42
52
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,802
3,935
424
627
1,150
541
409
260
|5,615
3,375
644
494
651
206
192
119
|209
131
23
17
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,475
5,491
1,259
1,002
1,926
|4,129
1,170
473
645
272
|472
139
49
29
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,648
1,658
4,480
1,010
561
|867
692
342
723
290
|107
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,426
2,153
3,277
1,520
443
1,284
|5,915
784
1,023
210
113
653
|594
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|248,381
|65,042
|4,060
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
