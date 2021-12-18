IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 389 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 313,812.

There are a total of 248,702 confirmed cases and 65,110 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 100,245 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 288,620 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,088,860 total doses have been administered. 881,270 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,456. Out of those cases, 26,815 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 437 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 309 active cases and 391 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,041 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 178 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 136,484 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,283 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,822, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,327.

There are 13,576 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,168 cases among health care workers.

19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,068.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

153 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

727 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,673 people were 80+

94.28% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 75,210

3,660

1,260

585 12,131

779

358

247 854

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,890

11,384

2,945

515

3,137

1,511

2,382

83 367

5,411

1,508

253

903

882

905

25 27

240

55

14

44

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,895

1,755

9,204

4,536

399

1,641

985

89 6,945

872

1,357

1,566

147

332

369

28 244

7

42

53

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,807

3,941

424

627

1,150

542

409

260 5,615

3,375

644

494

651

206

192

119 210

132

23

17

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,504

5,494

1,259

1,010

1,927 4,144

1,170

473

645

276 472

139

49

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,652

1,660

4,486

1,010

563 868

692

343

725

290 108

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,469

2,155

3,282

1,524

444

1,284 5,920

784

1,023

210

113

653 595

70

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 248,702 65,110 4,068

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

