IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 389 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 313,812.
There are a total of 248,702 confirmed cases and 65,110 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 100,245 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 288,620 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,088,860 total doses have been administered. 881,270 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,456. Out of those cases, 26,815 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 437 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 309 active cases and 391 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,041 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 178 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 136,484 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,283 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,822, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,327.
There are 13,576 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,168 cases among health care workers.
19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,068.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 153 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 727 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,673 people were 80+
94.28% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|75,210
3,660
1,260
585
|12,131
779
358
247
|854
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,890
11,384
2,945
515
3,137
1,511
2,382
83
|367
5,411
1,508
253
903
882
905
25
|27
240
55
14
44
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,895
1,755
9,204
4,536
399
1,641
985
89
|6,945
872
1,357
1,566
147
332
369
28
|244
7
42
53
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,807
3,941
424
627
1,150
542
409
260
|5,615
3,375
644
494
651
206
192
119
|210
132
23
17
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,504
5,494
1,259
1,010
1,927
|4,144
1,170
473
645
276
|472
139
49
29
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,652
1,660
4,486
1,010
563
|868
692
343
725
290
|108
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,469
2,155
3,282
1,524
444
1,284
|5,920
784
1,023
210
113
653
|595
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|248,702
|65,110
|4,068
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
