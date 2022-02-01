IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,207 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 380,302.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 41,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 298,547 confirmed cases and 81,755 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,220 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 375,917 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,245,704 total doses have been administered. 910,443 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 395 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,531. Out of those cases, 32,294 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 469 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 188 new cases and five new deaths Monday. There are 96 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 37 in Madison. There are a total of 2,445 active cases and 423 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 8,816 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 216 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 142,385 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 89,916 cases.

The state said 162 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,933, and 22 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,517.

There are 14,112 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,544 cases among health care workers.

42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,421.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

171 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

365 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

792 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,223 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,792 people were 80+

94.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 20 deaths is pending.

91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 90,597

4,434

1,844

698 15,265

854

410

269 925

57

14

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,244

12,745

3,183

558

3,323

1,639

2,511

98 621

6,168

1,659

302

950

968

1,022

26 27

260

59

14

48

49

55

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 29,407

2,554

12,160

5,748

486

2,083

1,185

102 10,055

1,334

1,764

2,095

166

462

468

30 264

8

43

56

7

22

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 11,740

5,310

499

742

1,289

638

516

308 7,401

4,021

900

672

876

246

235

138 229

141

23

18

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 31,000

6,320

1,391

1,173

2,094 5,081

1,310

493

699

309 524

162

54

33

71 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,087

2,006

5,713

1,158

690 1,192

771

511

952

358 125

44

44

29

25 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 45,599

2,368

3,715

1,720

509

1,379 7,424

881

1,150

268

127

720 627

74

77

47

14

52 TOTAL 298,547 81,755 4,421

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







