IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,207 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 380,302.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 41,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 298,547 confirmed cases and 81,755 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,220 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 375,917 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,245,704 total doses have been administered. 910,443 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 395 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 35,531. Out of those cases, 32,294 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 469 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 188 new cases and five new deaths Monday. There are 96 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 37 in Madison. There are a total of 2,445 active cases and 423 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 8,816 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 216 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.
The state is reporting there are 142,385 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 89,916 cases.
The state said 162 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,933, and 22 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,517.
There are 14,112 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,544 cases among health care workers.
42,191 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,421.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 171 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 365 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 792 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,223 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,792 people were 80+
94.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.0% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 20 deaths is pending.
91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|90,597
4,434
1,844
698
|15,265
854
410
269
|925
57
14
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,244
12,745
3,183
558
3,323
1,639
2,511
98
|621
6,168
1,659
302
950
968
1,022
26
|27
260
59
14
48
49
55
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|29,407
2,554
12,160
5,748
486
2,083
1,185
102
|10,055
1,334
1,764
2,095
166
462
468
30
|264
8
43
56
7
22
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|11,740
5,310
499
742
1,289
638
516
308
|7,401
4,021
900
672
876
246
235
138
|229
141
23
18
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|31,000
6,320
1,391
1,173
2,094
|5,081
1,310
493
699
309
|524
162
54
33
71
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,087
2,006
5,713
1,158
690
|1,192
771
511
952
358
|125
44
44
29
25
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|45,599
2,368
3,715
1,720
509
1,379
|7,424
881
1,150
268
127
720
|627
74
77
47
14
52
|TOTAL
|298,547
|81,755
|4,421
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
