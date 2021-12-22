IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 423 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 314,915.
There are a total of 249,616 confirmed cases and 65,299 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 985,776 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 300,229 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,108,304 total doses have been administered. 884,621 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,526. Out of those cases, 26,921 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 442 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday. There are 40 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Ccuster, 7 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 7 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 330 active cases and 393 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,093 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 136,949 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,501 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,887, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,337.
There are 13,609 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,207 cases among health care workers.
20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,082.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 153 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 336 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 729 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,117 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,678 people were 80+
94.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.51% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.49% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|75,520
3,668
1,262
587
|12,152
781
358
247
|855
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,907
11,412
2,946
516
3,141
1,514
2,383
83
|373
5,432
1,512
256
909
886
910
25
|27
243
56
14
44
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,982
1,775
9,230
4,562
403
1,652
995
90
|6,976
879
1,361
1,573
149
338
372
29
|245
8
42
53
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,830
3,959
424
627
1,153
542
409
260
|5,630
3,383
645
495
652
206
192
119
|213
132
23
17
26
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,623
5,516
1,262
1,037
1,928
|4,151
1,172
473
645
276
|472
139
49
29
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,674
1,666
4,503
1,011
565
|873
692
344
727
290
|109
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,613
2,157
3,289
1,526
446
1,286
|5,929
787
1,023
210
114
653
|596
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|249,616
|65,299
|4,082
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
