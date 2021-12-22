IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 423 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 314,915.

There are a total of 249,616 confirmed cases and 65,299 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 985,776 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 300,229 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,108,304 total doses have been administered. 884,621 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 27 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,526. Out of those cases, 26,921 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 442 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday. There are 40 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Ccuster, 7 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 7 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 330 active cases and 393 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,093 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 136,949 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,501 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,887, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,337.

There are 13,609 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,207 cases among health care workers.

20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,082.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

153 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

336 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

729 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,117 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,678 people were 80+

94.3% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

91.51% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.49% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 75,520

3,668

1,262

587 12,152

781

358

247 855

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,907

11,412

2,946

516

3,141

1,514

2,383

83 373

5,432

1,512

256

909

886

910

25 27

243

56

14

44

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,982

1,775

9,230

4,562

403

1,652

995

90 6,976

879

1,361

1,573

149

338

372

29 245

8

42

53

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,830

3,959

424

627

1,153

542

409

260 5,630

3,383

645

495

652

206

192

119 213

132

23

17

26

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,623

5,516

1,262

1,037

1,928 4,151

1,172

473

645

276 472

139

49

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,674

1,666

4,503

1,011

565 873

692

344

727

290 109

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,613

2,157

3,289

1,526

446

1,286 5,929

787

1,023

210

114

653 596

70

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 249,616 65,299 4,082

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

