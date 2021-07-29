IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 199,955

About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors where the Delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

The CDC cited new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.

There are a total of 159,897 confirmed cases and 40,058 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 749,782 people have received the vaccine, and 1,385,194 total doses have been administered. 690,726 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,588. Out of those cases, 17,420 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 237 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 145 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 116,622 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,734 cases.

The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,074, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,523.

There are 12,290 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,180 cases among health care workers.

818 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,195.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

41 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

313 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

632 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,090 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.37% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.63% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 45,753

1,732

716

287 9,461

477

199

122 491

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,188

7,731

2,067

388

2,535

957

1,967

55 253

2,503

642

125

485

409

434

18 19

133

25

11

28

24

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,158

1,236

7,346

3,064

254

1,155

545

58 4,239

547

951

851

63

154

132

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,340

2,882

357

477

973

314

262

167 3,631

2,050

360

207

295

113

121

39 114

77

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,342

2,818

495

646

1,221 2,289

646

415

139

72 224

46

12

10

36 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,496

1,014

3,100

800

336 368

364

170

296

117 59

18

12

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,695

1,490

2,089

962

273

894 4,610

411

575

147

85

350 319

43

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 159,897 40,058 2,195

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

