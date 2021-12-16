IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 450 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 313,041.
There are a total of 248,111 confirmed cases and 64,930 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 100,038 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 281,146 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,077,020 total doses have been administered. 879,233 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,410. Out of those cases, 26,742 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 435 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 45 new cases Wednesday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 362 active cases and 390 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,036 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 136,223 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,151 cases.
The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,795, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,322.
There are 13,560 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,149 cases among health care workers.
19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,057.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 150 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 724 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,670 people were 80+
94.29% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.56% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.44% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|74,999
3,654
1,253
584
|12,114
778
358
247
|850
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,883
11,361
2,938
515
3,132
1,507
2,381
83
|366
5,404
1,506
252
900
881
902
25
|27
240
55
14
43
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,879
1,754
9,199
4,533
398
1,637
983
89
|6,927
872
1,357
1,565
146
331
366
28
|244
7
42
52
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,791
3,932
424
627
1,149
538
408
260
|5,611
3,374
643
494
651
206
192
119
|208
131
23
17
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,430
5,488
1,256
998
1,926
|4,079
1,165
473
645
271
|472
139
49
29
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,642
1,657
4,479
1,010
560
|867
692
342
723
290
|107
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,395
2,153
3,274
1,519
443
1,284
|5,893
782
1,023
209
113
653
|594
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|248,111
|64,930
|4,057
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 450 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.