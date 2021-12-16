IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 450 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 313,041.

There are a total of 248,111 confirmed cases and 64,930 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 100,038 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 281,146 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,077,020 total doses have been administered. 879,233 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,410. Out of those cases, 26,742 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 435 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 45 new cases Wednesday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 4 in Madison. There are a total of 362 active cases and 390 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,036 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 177 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 136,223 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 67 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,151 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,795, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,322.

There are 13,560 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,149 cases among health care workers.

19,957 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,057.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

150 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

724 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,110 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,670 people were 80+

94.29% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

91.56% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.44% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,999

3,654

1,253

584 12,114

778

358

247 850

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,883

11,361

2,938

515

3,132

1,507

2,381

83 366

5,404

1,506

252

900

881

902

25 27

240

55

14

43

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,879

1,754

9,199

4,533

398

1,637

983

89 6,927

872

1,357

1,565

146

331

366

28 244

7

42

52

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,791

3,932

424

627

1,149

538

408

260 5,611

3,374

643

494

651

206

192

119 208

131

23

17

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,430

5,488

1,256

998

1,926 4,079

1,165

473

645

271 472

139

49

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,642

1,657

4,479

1,010

560 867

692

342

723

290 107

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,395

2,153

3,274

1,519

443

1,284 5,893

782

1,023

209

113

653 594

70

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 248,111 64,930 4,057

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

