IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,537 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 348,949.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 31,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 274,826 confirmed cases and 74,123 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 107,176 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 360,103 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,216,030 total doses have been administered. 904,152 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 31,638. Out of those cases, 28,209 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 458 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 229 new cases Wednesday. There are 164 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 16 in Teton. There are a total of 674 active cases and 413 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 5,635 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 202 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bannock County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bingham County.

The state is reporting there are 140,439 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 82,016 cases.

The state said 76 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,451, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,447.

There are 13,911 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,833 cases among health care workers.

29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,292.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

159 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

768 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,185 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,752 people were 80+

94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 36 deaths is pending.

91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 32 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 82,230

4,073

1,575

652 13,532

827

396

262 891

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,815

11,902

3,054

536

3,219

1,578

2,444

88 611

5,817

1,566

285

929

931

957

26 27

252

58

14

48

46

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 25,525

2,289

10,451

5,150

443

1,842

1,093

93 8,651

1,245

1,623

1,889

158

422

421

29 255

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 10,009

4,553

467

674

1,235

598

460

288 6,507

3,757

773

581

859

226

214

128 218

139

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 29,325

5,843

1,302

1,142

1,996 4,722

1,245

478

665

287 508

155

52

31

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,265

1,832

4,880

1,051

610 1,081

721

404

863

314 121

42

42

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 42,043

2,244

3,486

1,614

473

1,331 6,650

842

1,074

230

124

682 614

72

75

43

14

52 TOTAL 274,826 74,123 4,292

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







