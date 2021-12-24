IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 456 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 315,726.
There are a total of 250,273 confirmed cases and 65,453 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 101,810 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 308,485 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,122,415 total doses have been administered. 886,904 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,579. Out of those cases, 26,968 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 442 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday. There are 22 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 341 active cases and 396 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,1351 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 137,201 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,707 cases.
The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,915, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,343.
There are 13,627 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,249 cases among health care workers.
20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,099.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 155 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 340 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 729 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,123 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,681 people were 80+
94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|75,695
3,678
1,266
588
|12,172
782
358
247
|859
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,937
11,432
2,950
517
3,145
1,519
2,385
83
|377
5,452
1,516
256
910
886
911
26
|27
244
56
14
44
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,066
1,791
9,242
4,572
403
1,676
998
91
|7,004
890
1,363
1,577
149
341
375
29
|245
8
42
53
6
18
23
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,822
3,977
426
633
1,158
551
411
262
|5,612
3,391
649
501
657
216
193
120
|213
132
23
17
26
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,717
5,520
1,266
1,073
1,929
|4,174
1,173
473
645
277
|474
142
50
30
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,684
1,672
4,507
1,014
565
|878
692
344
730
290
|110
40
41
28
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,738
2,159
3,302
1,531
449
1,290
|5,932
787
1,023
210
114
653
|596
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|250,273
|65,453
|4,099
