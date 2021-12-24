IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 456 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 315,726.

There are a total of 250,273 confirmed cases and 65,453 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 101,810 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 308,485 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,122,415 total doses have been administered. 886,904 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,579. Out of those cases, 26,968 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 442 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday. There are 22 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 6 in Madison and 8 in Teton. There are a total of 341 active cases and 396 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,1351 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 137,201 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,707 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,915, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,343.

There are 13,627 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,249 cases among health care workers.

20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,099.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

53 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

155 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

340 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

729 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,123 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,681 people were 80+

94.33% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.55% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.45% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 75,695

3,678

1,266

588 12,172

782

358

247 859

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,937

11,432

2,950

517

3,145

1,519

2,385

83 377

5,452

1,516

256

910

886

911

26 27

244

56

14

44

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,066

1,791

9,242

4,572

403

1,676

998

91 7,004

890

1,363

1,577

149

341

375

29 245

8

42

53

6

18

23

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,822

3,977

426

633

1,158

551

411

262 5,612

3,391

649

501

657

216

193

120 213

132

23

17

26

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,717

5,520

1,266

1,073

1,929 4,174

1,173

473

645

277 474

142

50

30

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,684

1,672

4,507

1,014

565 878

692

344

730

290 110

40

41

28

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,738

2,159

3,302

1,531

449

1,290 5,932

787

1,023

210

114

653 596

70

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 250,273 65,453 4,099

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

