IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 492,022.
There are a total of 379,816 confirmed cases and 112,206 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 109,149 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 441,481 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,502,392 total doses have been administered. 954,458 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 38 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,630. Out of those cases, 40,923 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 546 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 145 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,513 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,993, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,032.
98,715 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,131.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 23 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 190 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 409 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 934 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,411 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,098 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
92.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|124,785
6,897
2,381
812
|26,568
1,426
555
426
|1,064
71
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,987
17,836
4,230
765
3,938
2,314
3,003
126
|815
9,089
2,541
433
1,366
1,387
1,584
43
|32
303
67
15
55
60
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,546
2,846
13,376
6,471
664
2,333
1,610
115
|11,519
1,434
1,942
2,406
217
542
708
36
|292
9
55
65
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,380
6,297
592
833
1,383
731
605
343
|8,515
4,334
1,001
757
1,095
318
283
163
|260
166
33
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,432
7,978
1,706
1,799
2,506
|6,683
1,768
563
851
478
|626
192
65
42
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,302
2,428
6,724
1,420
842
|1,510
896
678
1,074
415
|156
55
51
35
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,522
2,831
4,699
2,055
613
1,644
|11,463
1,129
1,560
426
150
899
|703
81
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|379,816
|112,206
|5,131
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
