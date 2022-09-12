IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 492,022.

There are a total of 379,816 confirmed cases and 112,206 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,149 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 441,481 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,502,392 total doses have been administered. 954,458 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 38 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,630. Out of those cases, 40,923 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 546 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 145 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,513 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,993, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,032.

98,715 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,131.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

23 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

190 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

409 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

934 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,411 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,098 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

92.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 124,785

6,897

2,381

812 26,568

1,426

555

426 1,064

71

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,987

17,836

4,230

765

3,938

2,314

3,003

126 815

9,089

2,541

433

1,366

1,387

1,584

43 32

303

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,546

2,846

13,376

6,471

664

2,333

1,610

115 11,519

1,434

1,942

2,406

217

542

708

36 292

9

55

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,380

6,297

592

833

1,383

731

605

343 8,515

4,334

1,001

757

1,095

318

283

163 260

166

33

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,432

7,978

1,706

1,799

2,506 6,683

1,768

563

851

478 626

192

65

42

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,302

2,428

6,724

1,420

842 1,510

896

678

1,074

415 156

55

51

35

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,522

2,831

4,699

2,055

613

1,644 11,463

1,129

1,560

426

150

899 703

81

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 379,816 112,206 5,131

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.