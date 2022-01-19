IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,722 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths over the holiday weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 344,412.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 28,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 271,527 confirmed cases and 72,885 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,966 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 358,302 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,212,709 total doses have been administered. 903,550 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 905 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 31,063. Out of those cases, 28,185 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 456 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 2,480 active cases and 412 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,466 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 198 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 140,201 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 80,886 cases.
The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,375, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,441.
There are 13,875 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,739 cases among health care workers.
29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,282.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 159 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 766 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,181 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,748 people were 80+
94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 26 deaths is pending.
91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|82,230
4,073
1,575
652
|13,317
824
395
262
|891
54
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|3,815
11,902
3,054
536
3,219
1,578
2,444
88
|600
5,792
1,563
276
928
928
957
26
|27
252
58
14
48
46
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|25,005
2,248
10,303
5,071
439
1,815
1,076
92
|8,451
1,194
1,592
1,868
156
409
411
29
|255
8
43
55
7
20
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|10,009
4,553
467
674
1,235
598
460
288
|6,363
3,678
756
564
859
225
208
126
|218
139
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|29,325
5,843
1,302
1,142
1,996
|4,675
1,238
478
658
284
|508
155
52
31
70
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,265
1,832
4,880
1,051
610
|1,033
705
397
831
307
|121
42
42
29
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|42,043
2,244
3,486
1,614
473
1,331
|6,610
837
1,070
229
124
680
|614
72
75
43
14
52
|TOTAL
|271,527
|72,885
|4,282
