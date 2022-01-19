IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,722 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths over the holiday weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 344,412.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 28,200 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 271,527 confirmed cases and 72,885 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,966 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 358,302 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,212,709 total doses have been administered. 903,550 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 905 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 31,063. Out of those cases, 28,185 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 456 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not released an update Tuesday. There are a total of 2,480 active cases and 412 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 110,301 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,466 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 198 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 140,201 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 79 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 80,886 cases.

The state said 56 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,375, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,441.

There are 13,875 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,739 cases among health care workers.

29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,282.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

20 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

159 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

353 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

766 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,181 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,748 people were 80+

94.45% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.95% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 26 deaths is pending.

91.62% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.38% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 22 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 82,230

4,073

1,575

652 13,317

824

395

262 891

54

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 3,815

11,902

3,054

536

3,219

1,578

2,444

88 600

5,792

1,563

276

928

928

957

26 27

252

58

14

48

46

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 25,005

2,248

10,303

5,071

439

1,815

1,076

92 8,451

1,194

1,592

1,868

156

409

411

29 255

8

43

55

7

20

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 10,009

4,553

467

674

1,235

598

460

288 6,363

3,678

756

564

859

225

208

126 218

139

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 29,325

5,843

1,302

1,142

1,996 4,675

1,238

478

658

284 508

155

52

31

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,265

1,832

4,880

1,051

610 1,033

705

397

831

307 121

42

42

29

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 42,043

2,244

3,486

1,614

473

1,331 6,610

837

1,070

229

124

680 614

72

75

43

14

52 TOTAL 271,527 72,885 4,282

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







