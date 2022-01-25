IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,947 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 361,059.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 39,700 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 283,829 confirmed cases and 77,230 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,061 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 367,919 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,230,098 total doses have been administered. 906,707 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 572 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 33,284. Out of those cases, 29,715 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 461 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 3,062 active cases and 414 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 7,092 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 210 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, and Latah County.
The state is reporting there are 141,000 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 85,078 cases.
The state said 62 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,587, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,471.
There are 13,981 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,154 cases among health care workers.
29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,331.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 162 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 359 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 773 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,199 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,762 people were 80+
94.44% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|85,811
4,185
1,641
687
|14,217
829
396
266
|908
55
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,042
12,440
3,129
550
3,279
1,613
2,484
93
|618
5,949
1,593
289
939
942
982
26
|27
255
58
14
48
46
55
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|27,037
2,409
10,888
5,365
456
1,926
1,137
96
|9,338
1,296
1,702
1,999
163
439
450
30
|257
8
43
56
7
21
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|10,832
4,938
484
716
1,261
620
490
295
|6,893
3,866
831
612
863
233
221
129
|222
140
23
17
27
15
10
7
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|29,941
6,098
1,340
1,156
2,042
|4,834
1,266
479
674
292
|513
158
53
33
70
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|6,659
1,913
5,216
1,090
648
|1,146
744
454
909
332
|121
43
42
29
24
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|43,656
2,301
3,613
1,664
489
1,361
|6,898
863
1,097
243
124
692
|617
73
76
44
14
52
|TOTAL
|283,829
|77,230
|4,331
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
