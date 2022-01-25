IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 4,947 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 361,059.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 39,700 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 283,829 confirmed cases and 77,230 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,061 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 367,919 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,230,098 total doses have been administered. 906,707 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 572 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 33,284. Out of those cases, 29,715 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 461 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 3,062 active cases and 414 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 111,956 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 7,092 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 210 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Bannock County, and Latah County.

The state is reporting there are 141,000 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 85,078 cases.

The state said 62 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 14,587, and 10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,471.

There are 13,981 asymptomatic reported cases and 14,154 cases among health care workers.

29,378 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,331.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

54 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

162 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

359 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

773 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,199 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,762 people were 80+

94.44% of deaths with known race were White. 0.93% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

91.63% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.37% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 85,811

4,185

1,641

687 14,217

829

396

266 908

55

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,042

12,440

3,129

550

3,279

1,613

2,484

93 618

5,949

1,593

289

939

942

982

26 27

255

58

14

48

46

55

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 27,037

2,409

10,888

5,365

456

1,926

1,137

96 9,338

1,296

1,702

1,999

163

439

450

30 257

8

43

56

7

21

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 10,832

4,938

484

716

1,261

620

490

295 6,893

3,866

831

612

863

233

221

129 222

140

23

17

27

15

10

7 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 29,941

6,098

1,340

1,156

2,042 4,834

1,266

479

674

292 513

158

53

33

70 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 6,659

1,913

5,216

1,090

648 1,146

744

454

909

332 121

43

42

29

24 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 43,656

2,301

3,613

1,664

489

1,361 6,898

863

1,097

243

124

692 617

73

76

44

14

52 TOTAL 283,829 77,230 4,331

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 4,947 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.