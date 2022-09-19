IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 500 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 493,571.

There are a total of 380,776 confirmed cases and 112,795 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,930 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 441,526 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,504,973 total doses have been administered. 954,732 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,764. Out of those cases, 41,025 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 548 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 125 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Bannock County, Nez Perce County and Latah County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,743 cases.

The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,052, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,041.

99,739 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,158.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

192 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

412 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

937 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,417 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,110 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 125,123

6,922

2,386

813 26,766

1,438

558

432 1,070

71

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,006

17,895

4,243

768

3,948

2,318

3,012

126 816

9,116

2,547

436

1,372

1,390

1,589

43 32

304

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,631

2,850

13,388

6,490

669

2,333

1,627

115 11,571

1,441

1,943

2,421

222

543

719

36 292

9

55

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,444

6,330

593

837

1,385

736

610

344 8,531

4,342

1,001

758

1,097

318

285

163 261

167

33

20

30

17

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,476

8,002

1,714

1,804

2,510 6,702

1,772

566

853

480 633

192

67

42

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,355

2,432

6,741

1,428

847 1,519

899

681

1,080

418 156

57

53

35

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,631

2,834

4,706

2,062

615

1,644 11,569

1,139

1,576

432

151

900 706

82

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 380,430 112,641 5,158

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







