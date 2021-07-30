IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 529 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 200,484.

About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors where the Delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

The CDC cited new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people.

There are a total of 160,324 confirmed cases and 40,160 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 751,712 people have received the vaccine, and 1,387,985 total doses have been administered. 691,789 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 34 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,653. Out of those cases, 17,425 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 237 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 179 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 116,679 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,878 cases.

The state said 17 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,091, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,524.

There are 12,307 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,185 cases among health care workers.

818 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,197.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

41 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

313 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

632 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,092 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 4 deaths is pending.

90.38% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.62% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 4 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 45,851

1,740

716

287 9,475

480

199

123 493

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,189

7,763

2,068

388

2,536

959

1,968

55 253

2,516

643

125

485

411

437

18 19

133

25

11

28

24

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,183

1,237

7,354

3,067

254

1,165

547

58 4,244

547

952

852

63

159

133

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,357

2,884

357

478

973

314

262

167 3,641

2,053

361

207

295

114

121

39 114

77

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,457

2,829

495

651

1,230 2,303

647

415

143

72 224

46

12

10

36 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,525

1,015

3,105

801

337 373

366

170

298

117 59

18

12

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,744

1,494

2,093

964

273

894 4,619

413

575

147

85

350 319

43

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 160,324 40,160 2,197

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

