IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 544 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 198,840.

There are a total of 159,029 confirmed cases and 39,811 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 744,472 people have received the vaccine, and 1,377,628 total doses have been administered. 687,820 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 33 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,532. Out of those cases, 17,352 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 235 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 26 new cases Monday. There are 14 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 9 in Jefferson and 2 in Madison. There are a total of 133 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 116,448 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 49,469 cases.

The state said new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,007, and new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,517.

There are 12,250 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,133 cases among health care workers.

712 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,188.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

40 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

101 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

312 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

631 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,086 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.93% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.35% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.65% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 45,455

1,715

714

280 9,408

475

194

119 491

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,180

7,671

2,061

388

2,525

956

1,964

55 253

2,455

637

125

484

403

429

18 19

133

25

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,099

1,231

7,331

3,051

254

1,147

544

58 4,227

544

951

849

63

152

131

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,323

2,878

357

477

971

313

262

167 3,613

2,045

358

207

293

111

118

39 112

77

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,210

2,806

492

642

1,200 2,272

642

415

138

71 222

46

11

10

36 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,468

1,012

3,086

797

332 359

364

169

293

116 59

18

12

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,584

1,486

2,083

958

264

893 4,593

407

573

147

84

350 319

42

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 159,029 39,811 2,188

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

