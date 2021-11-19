IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 302,394.
There are a total of 240,029 confirmed cases and 62,365 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,924 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 182,710 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,712,287 total doses have been administered. 848,973 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 77 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,570. Out of those cases, 25,704 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 408 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Thursday. There are 49 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 2 in Fremont, 11 in Jefferson, 45 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 610 active cases and 363 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,552 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 131,832 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,208 cases.
The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,240, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,232.
There are 13,369 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,742 cases among health care workers.
17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,826.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 128 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 306 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 671 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,056 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,601 people were 80+
93.41% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.26% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|72,441
3,555
1,195
568
|11,809
749
345
239
|816
49
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,782
11,106
2,876
489
3,080
1,477
2,349
83
|345
5,220
1,451
222
872
852
876
25
|27
227
53
13
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,069
1,676
8,923
4,331
385
1,542
917
87
|6,730
850
1,334
1,496
131
303
322
29
|225
6
40
49
6
17
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,469
3,821
417
613
1,120
524
388
251
|5,490
3,299
608
485
581
201
188
115
|196
126
21
15
23
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,549
5,174
1,195
895
1,868
|3,775
1,033
462
453
196
|434
118
42
28
63
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,483
1,572
4,359
987
529
|820
687
323
669
286
|101
38
40
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,327
2,108
3,219
1,482
438
1,268
|5,685
758
1,005
196
107
641
|561
67
69
40
12
47
|TOTAL
|240,029
|62,365
|3,826
