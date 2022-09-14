IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 492,580.

There are a total of 380,128 confirmed cases and 112,452 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,149 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 441,481 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,502,392 total doses have been administered. 954,458 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 24 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,682. Out of those cases, 40,930 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 546 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 145 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,607 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,024, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,036.

98,715 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,142.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

23 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

191 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

410 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

934 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,415 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,103 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.84% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 124,895

6,905

2,385

812 26,657

1,430

555

428 1,066

71

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,994

17,857

4,232

765

3,941

2,316

3,006

126 815

9,095

2,543

436

1,368

1,389

1,586

43 32

303

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,546

2,846

13,376

6,471

664

2,333

1,610

115 11,541

1,439

1,942

2,414

218

543

714

36 293

9

55

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,399

6,307

592

836

1,384

734

609

343 8,522

4,336

1,001

757

1,096

318

285

163 260

166

33

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,446

7,986

1,707

1,800

2,507 6,691

1,769

565

852

478 630

192

66

42

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,322

2,428

6,728

1,422

843 1,514

899

679

1,078

417 156

56

51

35

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,557

2,833

4,701

2,058

614

1,644 11,503

1,130

1,565

432

151

899 704

82

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 380,128 112,452 5,142

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







