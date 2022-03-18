IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 563 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 441,938.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases from Jan. 10 to Feb. 5, approximately 400 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 346,306 confirmed cases and 95,632 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,108 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 400,752 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,305,469 total doses have been administered. 928,195 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 4 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,848. Out of those cases, 37,298 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 502 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new cases Friday. There is 1 new case in Bonneville, 1 in Lemhi and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 21 active cases and 465 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,795 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Benewah County.
The state is reporting there are 159,878 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 83 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,322 cases.
The state said 44 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,423 and 7 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,824.
There are 15,428 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,721 cases among health care workers.
70,479 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,834.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 57 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 396 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 876 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,341 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,963 people were 80+
94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
91.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|111,848
6,033
2,133
748
|20,751
1,110
464
337
|1,000
70
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,199
16,057
3,839
702
3,743
2,045
2,776
120
|731
7,766
2,196
394
1,270
1,210
1,408
35
|30
287
64
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,720
2,677
12,515
5,935
515
2,142
1,242
106
|10,423
1,382
1,794
2,159
170
481
486
32
|284
8
50
63
9
27
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,808
5,610
525
780
1,329
662
558
316
|7,805
4,142
957
708
987
262
248
151
|244
151
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|35,651
7,286
1,574
1,420
2,344
|5,692
1,502
503
759
368
|582
179
58
40
75
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,547
2,135
6,112
1,296
742
|1,339
828
567
992
387
|143
51
48
32
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,154
2,657
4,246
1,940
561
1,559
|9,162
976
1,278
322
135
807
|675
79
85
52
15
56
|TOTAL
|346,306
|95,632
|4,834
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
