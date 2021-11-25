IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 570 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 305,133.

There are a total of 242,004 confirmed cases and 63,129 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 86,216 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 206,021 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,723,127 total doses have been administered. 854,178 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 48 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,811. Out of those cases, 26,030 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 417 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 75 new cases and three new deaths Wednesday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 8 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 16 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 535 active cases and 371 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,678 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 173 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 132,934 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,684 cases.

The state said 33 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,376, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,256.

There are 13,411 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,963 cases among health care workers.

17,916 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,891.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

134 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

318 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

687 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,070 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,617 people were 80+

93.42% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.29% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 73,018

3,583

1,214

574 11,885

760

344

241 826

50

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,811

11,160

2,893

498

3,089

1,484

2,359

83 352

5,259

1,466

233

875

860

880

25 27

227

53

14

43

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,303

1,693

8,993

4,357

393

1,559

930

88 6,813

865

1,348

1,517

139

314

338

29 230

6

40

51

6

18

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,558

3,857

419

618

1,127

527

395

259 5,526

3,318

616

489

595

201

190

116 201

126

21

16

26

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,787

5,278

1,223

903

1,883 3,867

1,110

469

519

213 438

123

45

29

63 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,514

1,597

4,386

991

537 829

689

326

677

288 104

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,578

2,117

3,235

1,496

438

1,273 5,734

766

1,005

198

109

640 573

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 242,004 63,129 3,891

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 570 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.