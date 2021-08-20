IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 612 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Friday. There were 795 cases reported Thursday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 212,939.

There are a total of 170,118 confirmed cases and 42,821 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 795,283 people have received the vaccine, and 1,450,819 total doses have been administered. 714,645 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,285. Out of those cases, 17,699 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 251 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet releases an update Friday. There are a total of 381 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 327 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 114 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 14 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 118,683 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 52,867 cases.

The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,509, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,575.

There are 12,484 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,440 cases among health care workers.

1,925 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,283.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

109 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

331 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

656 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,124 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.64% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.36% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 48,976

1,931

783

307 9,890

501

234

138 499

20

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,237

8,264

2,163

396

2,580

1,015

2,001

56 263

2,994

759

129

516

468

490

18 19

138

27

11

28

27

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,619

1,292

7,569

3,176

256

1,216

578

59 4,404

595

998

887

62

165

146

12 180

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,639

2,948

357

491

987

326

273

175 3,765

2,119

379

214

321

118

128

45 122

78

12

9

19

6

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,698

3,033

538

691

1,347 2,525

680

419

168

81 238

47

14

10

41 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,960

1,155

3,295

850

384 494

388

198

371

129 63

18

16

16

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 25,479

1,593

2,220

1,006

293

925 4,836

477

630

156

85

367 330

47

38

31

4

24 TOTAL 170,118 42,821 2,283

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

