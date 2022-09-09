IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 618 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 491,564.
There are a total of 379,493 confirmed cases and 112,071 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 109,349 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 441,470 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,501,894 total doses have been administered. 954,277 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,592. Out of those cases, 40,845 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 546 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 105 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Twin Falls County and Kootenai County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,437 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,978, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,030.
98,053 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,131.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 23 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 190 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 409 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 934 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,411 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,098 people were 80+
94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
92.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|124,680
6,890
2,380
812
|26,521
1,422
555
425
|1,064
71
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,983
17,811
4,221
764
3,936
2,309
3,001
125
|814
9,071
2,537
433
1,364
1,387
1,585
43
|32
303
67
15
55
60
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,478
2,843
13,366
6,454
659
2,328
1,590
115
|11,513
1,434
1,940
2,404
217
542
704
36
|292
9
55
65
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,363
6,287
592
832
1,382
731
605
343
|8,510
4,333
1,001
757
1,094
318
281
163
|260
166
33
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,408
7,975
1,706
1,791
2,504
|6,676
1,767
563
851
478
|626
192
65
42
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,297
2,423
6,717
1,419
840
|1,508
896
678
1,074
415
|156
55
51
35
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,483
2,830
4,691
2,055
611
1,641
|11,443
1,129
1,558
426
150
897
|703
81
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|379,493
|112,071
|5,131
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 618 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.