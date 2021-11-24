IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 304,563.

There are a total of 241,556 confirmed cases and 63,007 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 85,837 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 200,929 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,720,776 total doses have been administered. 853,093 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,746. Out of those cases, 25,993 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 415 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday. There are 54 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 533 active cases and 368 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,652 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 173 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 132,731 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,579 cases.

The state said 54 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,343, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,251.

There are 13,399 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,940 cases among health care workers.

17,916 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,883.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

134 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

316 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

684 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,068 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,616 people were 80+

93.41% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.29% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 72,893

3,580

1,208

574 11,863

758

344

240 825

50

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,802

11,145

2,888

498

3,088

1,483

2,355

83 354

5,253

1,462

234

875

859

880

25 27

227

53

14

43

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,261

1,692

8,976

4,352

392

1,551

926

88 6,801

864

1,345

1,515

138

309

335

29 229

6

40

49

6

18

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,533

3,842

418

616

1,126

527

394

255 5,523

3,313

613

488

593

201

188

116 200

126

21

16

25

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,740

5,261

1,217

899

1,880 3,855

1,106

469

511

209 438

123

45

29

63 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,505

1,592

4,376

990

535 828

689

325

675

288 104

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,506

2,114

3,230

1,493

438

1,273 5,725

762

1,005

198

109

640 573

68

70

40

14

47 TOTAL 241,556 63,007 3,883

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







