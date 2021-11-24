IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 304,563.
There are a total of 241,556 confirmed cases and 63,007 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 85,837 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 200,929 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,720,776 total doses have been administered. 853,093 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and five new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,746. Out of those cases, 25,993 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 415 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 83 new cases Tuesday. There are 54 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 533 active cases and 368 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,652 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 173 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 132,731 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,579 cases.
The state said 54 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,343, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,251.
There are 13,399 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,940 cases among health care workers.
17,916 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
21 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,883.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 134 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 316 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 684 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,068 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,616 people were 80+
93.41% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.29% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|72,893
3,580
1,208
574
|11,863
758
344
240
|825
50
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,802
11,145
2,888
498
3,088
1,483
2,355
83
|354
5,253
1,462
234
875
859
880
25
|27
227
53
14
43
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,261
1,692
8,976
4,352
392
1,551
926
88
|6,801
864
1,345
1,515
138
309
335
29
|229
6
40
49
6
18
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,533
3,842
418
616
1,126
527
394
255
|5,523
3,313
613
488
593
201
188
116
|200
126
21
16
25
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,740
5,261
1,217
899
1,880
|3,855
1,106
469
511
209
|438
123
45
29
63
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,505
1,592
4,376
990
535
|828
689
325
675
288
|104
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,506
2,114
3,230
1,493
438
1,273
|5,725
762
1,005
198
109
640
|573
68
70
40
14
47
|TOTAL
|241,556
|63,007
|3,883
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
