IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 636 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 306,845.
There are a total of 243,357 confirmed cases and 63,488 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 87,427 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 219,767 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,729,641 total doses have been administered. 857,054 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 35 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,930. Out of those cases, 26,279 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 421 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 127 new cases and two new deaths Tuesday. There are 69 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 15 in Jefferson, 10 in Lemhi, 19 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 405 active cases and 375 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,769 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 174 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 133,856 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,981 cases.
The state said 41 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,461, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,272.
There are 13,427 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,998 cases among health care workers.
18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,929.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 137 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 322 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 698 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,080 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,626 people were 80+
93.37% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.33% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
91.48% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.52% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|73,484
3,598
1,223
577
|11,919
769
345
241
|835
51
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,833
11,209
2,902
505
3,098
1,490
2,361
83
|351
5,326
1,476
238
877
864
887
25
|27
229
54
14
43
43
50
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,451
1,707
9,048
4,411
395
1,569
949
88
|6,735
863
1,343
1,525
139
319
346
29
|233
7
40
51
6
18
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,605
3,876
420
622
1,134
528
399
260
|5,537
3,324
623
490
604
201
190
117
|203
128
22
16
26
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,954
5,327
1,232
910
1,903
|3,922
1,129
470
593
220
|446
126
46
29
63
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,537
1,609
4,397
997
543
|838
660
328
684
288
|104
39
40
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,652
2,125
3,235
1,503
439
1,273
|5,748
768
1,008
199
110
640
|575
68
70
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|243,357
|63,488
|3,929
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 636 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.