IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 637 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 202,669.

About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.

There are a total of 161,985 confirmed cases and 40,684 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 760,245 people have received the vaccine, and 1,400,051 total doses have been administered. 696,118 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,755. Out of those cases, 17,506 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 238 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 35 new cases Wednesday. There are 14 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 249 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 117,001 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 46 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 50,444 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,168, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,532.

There are 12,339 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,231 cases among health care workers.

1,154 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,210.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

42 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

102 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

315 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

634 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,098 people were 80+

94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.

90.43% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.57% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

