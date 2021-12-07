IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 645 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 309,314.

There are a total of 245,338 confirmed cases and 63,976 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 89,124 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 245,956 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,739,831 total doses have been administered. 861,653 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,132. Out of those cases, 26,464 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 429 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 71 new cases and one new deaths Monday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 19 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 421 active cases and 381 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,883 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 176 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 134,906 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,456 cases.

The state said 45 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,577, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,291.

There are 13,482 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,071 cases among health care workers.

19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,977.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

141 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

327 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

706 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,093 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,644 people were 80+

94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.57% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.43% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,056

3,620

1,233

578 12,016

773

352

244 840

51

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,859

11,271

2,913

511

3,114

1,494

2,363

83 359

5,355

1,485

242

888

875

895

25 27

233

55

14

43

43

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,648

1,723

9,108

4,466

395

1,584

969

88 6,784

849

1,337

1,523

138

321

359

28 236

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,688

3,890

423

624

1,139

535

404

260 5,560

3,334

630

492

625

204

191

117 206

129

23

16

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,154

5,391

1,242

932

1,914 3,996

1,147

471

627

233 449

133

48

29

65 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,582

1,635

4,427

1,002

551 847

692

338

693

289 105

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,945

2,135

3,251

1,507

441

1,278 5,786

773

1,012

199

111

649 583

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 245,338 63,976 3,977

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

