IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 651 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 310,661.

There are a total of 246,356 confirmed cases and 64,305 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 101,424 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 257,438 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,033,856 total doses have been administered. 868,951 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 41 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,218. Out of those cases, 26,526 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 430 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 88 new cases Wednesday. There are 42 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 439 active cases and 381 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,929 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 176 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 135,180 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,702 cases.

The state said 26 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,627, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,296.

There are 13,501 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,090 cases among health care workers.

19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,001.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

50 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

143 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

329 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

712 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,098 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,651 people were 80+

94.24% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

91.56% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.44% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,404

3,635

1,244

580 12,039

774

354

244 844

51

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,870

11,304

2,925

514

3,122

1,500

2,365

83 361

5,377

1,493

246

895

876

896

25 27

235

55

14

43

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,721

1,738

9,142

4,495

398

1,597

972

88 6,807

852

1,343

1,533

141

326

360

28 236

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,719

3,902

423

625

1,141

536

405

260 5,580

3,358

635

493

627

205

191

118 207

129

23

16

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,234

5,436

1,246

943

1,916 4,051

1,161

471

644

265 449

135

48

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,606

1,640

4,445

1,006

554 857

692

342

711

290 105

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,090

2,142

3,258

1,513

442

1,281 5,799

775

1,017

199

112

649 588

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 246,356 64,305 4,001

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

