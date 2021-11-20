IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 656 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 303,050.

There are a total of 240,516 confirmed cases and 62,534 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,931 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 186,868 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,714,608 total doses have been administered. 850,238 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,616. Out of those cases, 25,774 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 409 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 86 new cases and two new deaths Friday. There are 41 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 605 active cases and 365 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,574 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 132,047 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,328 cases.

The state said 13 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,253, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,235.

There are 13,386 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,862 cases among health care workers.

17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,845.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

131 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

311 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

674 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,059 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,606 people were 80+

93.4% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.27% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

91.46% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.54% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 72,545

3,571

1,199

570 11,818

751

345

239 818

50

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,787

11,117

2,880

491

3,082

1,479

2,351

83 347

5,223

1,451

222

873

855

878

25 27

225

53

14

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,119

1,684

8,939

4,348

386

1,545

919

87 6,751

858

1,337

1,501

133

304

327

29 227

6

40

49

6

17

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,484

3,829

418

615

1,121

525

390

254 5,498

3,300

611

485

582

201

187

116 196

126

21

16

23

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,631

5,207

1,200

895

1,869 3,808

1,044

466

470

200 435

119

42

28

63 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,491

1,580

4,365

987

530 821

687

323

669

286 101

38

40

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,392

2,109

3,224

1,484

439

1,269 5,699

762

1,007

197

109

641 570

68

69

40

14

47 TOTAL 240,516 62,534 3,845

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

