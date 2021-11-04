IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 622 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 295,147.

There are a total of 234,549 confirmed cases and 60,598 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,884 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 127,705 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,685,951 total doses have been administered. 835,528 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,854. Out of those cases, 24,751 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 395 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 125 new cases and four new deaths Wednesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 26 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 780 active cases and 345 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,151 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 166 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 129,695 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,866 cases.

The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,866, and 18 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,161.

There are 13,250 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,527 cases among health care workers.

14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,629.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

119 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

284 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

619 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,006 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,543 people were 80+

93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.

91.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 70,693

3,453

1,164

557 11,662

723

339

234 786

46

11

10 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,733

10,929

2,848

482

3,046

1,462

2,323

83 337

5,114

1,439

213

855

831

858

24 27

218

52

12

37

42

48

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,074

1,757

8,995

4,361

388

1,561

923

85 6,433

829

1,292

1,430

121

277

286

28 212

5

38

45

6

16

18

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,212

3,687

412

604

1,096

513

372

246 5,362

3,241

597

468

551

202

184

107 189

124

19

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 25,908

4,891

1,142

851

1,843 3,557

930

447

386

177 408

103

33

26

61 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,385

1,509

4,278

978

513 810

655

314

648

272 98

36

37

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,802

2,080

3,173

1,468

429

1,262 5,626

744

997

195

104

629 529

62

65

39

12

47 TOTAL 234,549 60,598 3,629

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

