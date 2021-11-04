IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 622 new COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 295,147.
There are a total of 234,549 confirmed cases and 60,598 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,884 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 127,705 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,685,951 total doses have been administered. 835,528 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 65 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,854. Out of those cases, 24,751 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 395 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 125 new cases and four new deaths Wednesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 26 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 780 active cases and 345 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,151 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 166 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 129,695 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,866 cases.
The state said 40 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,866, and 18 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,161.
There are 13,250 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,527 cases among health care workers.
14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
29 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,629.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 42 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 119 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 284 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 619 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,006 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,543 people were 80+
93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.95% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 21 deaths is pending.
91.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|70,693
3,453
1,164
557
|11,662
723
339
234
|786
46
11
10
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,733
10,929
2,848
482
3,046
1,462
2,323
83
|337
5,114
1,439
213
855
831
858
24
|27
218
52
12
37
42
48
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,074
1,757
8,995
4,361
388
1,561
923
85
|6,433
829
1,292
1,430
121
277
286
28
|212
5
38
45
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,212
3,687
412
604
1,096
513
372
246
|5,362
3,241
597
468
551
202
184
107
|189
124
19
15
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,908
4,891
1,142
851
1,843
|3,557
930
447
386
177
|408
103
33
26
61
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,385
1,509
4,278
978
513
|810
655
314
648
272
|98
36
37
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,802
2,080
3,173
1,468
429
1,262
|5,626
744
997
195
104
629
|529
62
65
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|234,549
|60,598
|3,629
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 662 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 29 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.