IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 664 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 301,191.

There are a total of 239,127 confirmed cases and 62,064 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 84,419 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 173,939 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,708,147 total doses have been administered. 846,997 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 72 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,449. Out of those cases, 25,570 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 408 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 121 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 619 active cases and 360 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,497 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 171 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 131,471 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,011 cases.

The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,181, and10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,224.

There are 13,346 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,666 cases among health care workers.

17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

33 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,785.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

46 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

128 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

299 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

659 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,046 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,590 people were 80+

93.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.2% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.38% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.62% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 72,077

3,536

1,185

567 11,773

744

347

237 807

48

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,778

11,076

2,870

488

3,075

1,475

2,347

83 341

5,205

1,449

216

872

851

873

24 27

222

53

12

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,944

1,673

8,909

4,301

385

1,540

908

85 6,707

846

1,330

1,489

130

301

316

29 223

5

40

48

6

16

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,429

3,794

417

614

1,117

524

385

251 5,472

3,288

602

482

572

200

187

115 195

125

21

15

23

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,437

5,122

1,172

891

1,863 3,730

1,023

457

414

188 427

115

42

28

63 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,473

1,559

4,348

987

525 820

687

321

668

282 101

38

38

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,330

2,112

3,213

1,482

436

1,266 5,670

758

1,006

195

107

638 558

67

68

39

12

47 TOTAL 239,127 62,064 3,785

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 664 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.