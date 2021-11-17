IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 664 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 301,191.
There are a total of 239,127 confirmed cases and 62,064 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,419 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 173,939 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,708,147 total doses have been administered. 846,997 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 72 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,449. Out of those cases, 25,570 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 408 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 121 new cases and five new deaths Tuesday. There are 77 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 18 in Jefferson, 5 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 619 active cases and 360 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,497 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 171 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Bonneville County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Bonner County.
The state is reporting there are 131,471 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,011 cases.
The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,181, and10 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,224.
There are 13,346 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,666 cases among health care workers.
17,099 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
33 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,785.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 46 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 128 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 299 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 659 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,046 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,590 people were 80+
93.5% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.2% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
91.38% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.62% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|72,077
3,536
1,185
567
|11,773
744
347
237
|807
48
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,778
11,076
2,870
488
3,075
1,475
2,347
83
|341
5,205
1,449
216
872
851
873
24
|27
222
53
12
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,944
1,673
8,909
4,301
385
1,540
908
85
|6,707
846
1,330
1,489
130
301
316
29
|223
5
40
48
6
16
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,429
3,794
417
614
1,117
524
385
251
|5,472
3,288
602
482
572
200
187
115
|195
125
21
15
23
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,437
5,122
1,172
891
1,863
|3,730
1,023
457
414
188
|427
115
42
28
63
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,473
1,559
4,348
987
525
|820
687
321
668
282
|101
38
38
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,330
2,112
3,213
1,482
436
1,266
|5,670
758
1,006
195
107
638
|558
67
68
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|239,127
|62,064
|3,785
These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state's numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
