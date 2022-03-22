IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 673 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 442,611.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases from Jan. 10 to Feb. 5, approximately 0 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 346,705 confirmed cases and 95,906 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,022 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 401,475 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,307,175 total doses have been administered. 928,680 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 5 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,853. Out of those cases, 37,318 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 502 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 2 new cases Monday. There is 1 new case in Bonneville and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 12 active cases and 465 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 114,944 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,799 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Bonner County, Twin Falls County and Benewah County.

The state is reporting there are 160,531 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 82 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,467 cases.

The state said 71 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,494, and 14 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,838.

There are 15,450 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,788 cases among health care workers.

72,275 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,834.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

57 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

396 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

876 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,341 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,963 people were 80+

94.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.91% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.

91.97% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.03% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

