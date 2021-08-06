IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 679 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 204,091.
About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.
There are a total of 163,114 confirmed cases and 40,977 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 764,730 people have received the vaccine, and 1,406,351 total doses have been administered. 698,267 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,811. Out of those cases, 17,326 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 238 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 251 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 117,172 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 50,786 cases.
The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,213, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,539.
There are 12,385 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,276 cases among health care workers.
1,154 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,217.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 42 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 104 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 316 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 637 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,099 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|46,879
1,803
731
294
|9,649
488
207
126
|495
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,202
7,904
2,102
391
2,542
974
1,973
55
|256
2,643
668
127
489
427
448
18
|19
133
25
11
28
24
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,277
1,252
7,430
3,107
256
1,192
554
58
|4,270
557
965
871
63
163
139
11
|179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,427
2,899
357
478
976
318
265
167
|3,687
2,075
368
212
300
117
124
41
|115
78
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,848
2,898
513
666
1,268
|2,378
650
417
153
76
|225
46
14
10
40
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,638
1,037
3,139
817
344
|412
374
172
313
118
|59
18
13
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|24,121
1,528
2,123
972
276
896
|4,702
423
587
147
85
351
|321
44
39
31
4
23
|TOTAL
|163,114
|40,977
|2,217
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
