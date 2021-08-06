IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 679 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 204,091.

About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

There are a total of 163,114 confirmed cases and 40,977 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 764,730 people have received the vaccine, and 1,406,351 total doses have been administered. 698,267 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,811. Out of those cases, 17,326 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 238 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Friday. There are a total of 251 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 117,172 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 50,786 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,213, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,539.

There are 12,385 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,276 cases among health care workers.

1,154 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,217.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

42 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

104 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

316 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

637 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,099 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 46,879

1,803

731

294 9,649

488

207

126 495

19

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,202

7,904

2,102

391

2,542

974

1,973

55 256

2,643

668

127

489

427

448

18 19

133

25

11

28

24

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,277

1,252

7,430

3,107

256

1,192

554

58 4,270

557

965

871

63

163

139

11 179

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,427

2,899

357

478

976

318

265

167 3,687

2,075

368

212

300

117

124

41 115

78

12

9

17

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 17,848

2,898

513

666

1,268 2,378

650

417

153

76 225

46

14

10

40 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,638

1,037

3,139

817

344 412

374

172

313

118 59

18

13

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 24,121

1,528

2,123

972

276

896 4,702

423

587

147

85

351 321

44

39

31

4

23 TOTAL 163,114 40,977 2,217

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 679 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.