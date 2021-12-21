IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 680 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 314,492.
There are a total of 249,277 confirmed cases and 65,215 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 981,722 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 296,482 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,101,927 total doses have been administered. 883,488 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,499. Out of those cases, 26,909 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 437 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 6 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 295 active cases and 391 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,093 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 136,857 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,423 cases.
The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,852, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,332.
There are 13,603 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,193 cases among health care workers.
20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,068.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 153 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 727 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,673 people were 80+
94.28% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
91.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|75,391
3,667
1,262
585
|12,144
781
358
247
|854
52
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,900
11,397
2,946
517
3,139
1,512
2,383
83
|370
5,426
1,510
253
906
882
907
25
|27
240
55
14
44
44
52
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,972
1,769
9,223
4,555
401
1,645
991
90
|6,965
875
1,361
1,570
147
335
370
29
|244
7
42
53
6
18
21
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,821
3,957
424
627
1,150
542
409
260
|5,623
3,380
644
494
651
206
192
119
|210
132
23
17
26
15
10
5
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|27,572
5,509
1,262
1,025
1,928
|4,146
1,170
473
645
276
|472
139
49
29
66
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,667
1,664
4,499
1,011
565
|869
692
344
727
290
|108
39
41
27
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|38,577
2,157
3,288
1,525
445
1,286
|5,924
787
1,023
210
114
653
|595
70
72
41
14
47
|TOTAL
|249,277
|65,215
|4,068
