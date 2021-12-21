IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 680 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 314,492.

There are a total of 249,277 confirmed cases and 65,215 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 981,722 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 296,482 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,101,927 total doses have been administered. 883,488 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,499. Out of those cases, 26,909 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 437 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 25 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Clark, 4 in Fremont, 2 in Jefferson, 6 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 295 active cases and 391 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 107,064 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,093 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 179 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 136,857 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 72,423 cases.

The state said 30 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,852, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,332.

There are 13,603 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,193 cases among health care workers.

20,557 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,068.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

51 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

153 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

334 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

727 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,673 people were 80+

94.28% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.32% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.02% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.34% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.07% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

91.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 75,391

3,667

1,262

585 12,144

781

358

247 854

52

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,900

11,397

2,946

517

3,139

1,512

2,383

83 370

5,426

1,510

253

906

882

907

25 27

240

55

14

44

44

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,972

1,769

9,223

4,555

401

1,645

991

90 6,965

875

1,361

1,570

147

335

370

29 244

7

42

53

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,821

3,957

424

627

1,150

542

409

260 5,623

3,380

644

494

651

206

192

119 210

132

23

17

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,572

5,509

1,262

1,025

1,928 4,146

1,170

473

645

276 472

139

49

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,667

1,664

4,499

1,011

565 869

692

344

727

290 108

39

41

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,577

2,157

3,288

1,525

445

1,286 5,924

787

1,023

210

114

653 595

70

72

41

14

47 TOTAL 249,277 65,215 4,068

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

