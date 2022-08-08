IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 683 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 482,245.
There are a total of 373,761 confirmed cases and 108,484 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,206 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 437,012 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,483,357 total doses have been administered. 951,169 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 66 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,814. Out of those cases, 39,970 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 537 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 215 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Canyon County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 109,853 cases.
The state said 9 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,728, and 1 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,997.
93,907 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,056.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 922 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,393 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,060 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
92.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|122,967
6,736
2,339
799
|25,279
1,348
539
405
|1,044
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,887
17,464
4,123
744
3,887
2,205
2,940
123
|786
8,813
2,439
421
1,350
1,346
1,538
43
|29
299
64
15
55
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|32,942
2,829
13,260
6,361
646
2,307
1,489
115
|11,264
1,429
1,916
2,340
213
531
641
36
|291
9
54
65
9
30
27
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,036
6,146
585
817
1,375
721
596
337
|8,345
4,295
994
750
1,080
305
270
162
|257
163
30
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,988
7,832
1,680
1,766
2,479
|6,511
1,738
555
840
470
|618
191
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,124
2,355
6,604
1,391
823
|1,459
883
662
1,052
409
|151
54
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|54,738
2,812
4,573
2,020
604
1,636
|10,842
1,117
1,491
399
149
890
|697
81
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|373,761
|108,484
|5,056
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
