IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 696 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 310,010.

There are a total of 245,848 confirmed cases and 64,162 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 89,127 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 253,148 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,026,731 total doses have been administered. 868,585 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 47 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 27,177. Out of those cases, 26,482 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 430 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 80 new cases Tuesday. There are 29 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 21 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 19 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 439 active cases and 381 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,903 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 176 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 135,021 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,580 cases.

The state said 34 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,601, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,294.

There are 13,493 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,080 cases among health care workers.

19,271 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,995.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

50 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

143 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

328 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

711 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,098 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,647 people were 80+

94.25% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.35% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 2.06% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

91.6% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.4% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 74,198

3,626

1,237

578 12,028

773

352

244 844

51

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,866

11,292

2,922

513

3,118

1,500

2,365

83 361

5,373

1,489

246

894

874

896

25 27

235

55

14

43

43

52

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,677

1,729

9,127

4,487

396

1,587

970

88 6,803

852

1,340

1,533

138

322

359

28 236

7

42

51

6

18

21

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,701

3,892

423

625

1,140

536

405

260 5,576

3,352

634

492

627

205

191

117 207

129

23

16

26

15

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,205

5,409

1,244

942

1,916 4,023

1,156

471

637

239 449

134

48

29

66 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,592

1,639

4,436

1,004

554 854

692

341

695

290 105

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 38,034

2,137

3,257

1,510

441

1,280 5,793

774

1,017

199

111

649 583

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 245,848 64,162 3,995

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 696 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.