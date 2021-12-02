IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 716 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 307,561.

There are a total of 243,964 confirmed cases and 63,597 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 87,723 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 224,436 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,731,496 total doses have been administered. 857,892 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 62 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,992. Out of those cases, 26,300 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 425 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 88 new cases and one new death Wednesday. There are 55 new cases in Bonneville, 5 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 16 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 446 active cases and 376 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,795 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 175 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Twin Falls County.

The state is reporting there are 134,095 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 71,113 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,492, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,281.

There are 13,442 asymptomatic reported cases and 13,018 cases among health care workers.

18,535 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,949.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

48 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

138 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

325 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

701 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,083 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,636 people were 80+

93.37% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.33% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.0% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.33% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 30 deaths is pending.

91.49% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.51% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 73,630

3,602

1,227

578 11,960

771

346

242 838

51

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,840

11,229

2,908

506

3,104

1,491

2,361

83 360

5,331

1,476

242

878

866

888

25 27

231

54

14

43

43

50

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,506

1,711

9,064

4,419

395

1,574

949

88 6,762

855

1,340

1,518

139

319

346

28 234

7

40

51

6

18

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,633

3,881

420

622

1,135

528

399

260 5,552

3,327

627

491

610

201

190

117 203

129

23

16

26

14

10

5 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 27,007

5,353

1,237

918

1,910 3,938

1,136

471

611

220 448

128

48

29

64 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,547

1,617

4,403

999

545 840

690

330

686

288 104

39

40

27

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,730

2,127

3,236

1,502

440

1,273 5,753

768

1,008

199

110

641 579

68

70

41

14

47 TOTAL 243,964 63,597 3,949

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







