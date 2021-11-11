IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 724 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 298,634.

There are a total of 237,156 confirmed cases and 61,478 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,934 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 151,773 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,697,788 total doses have been administered. 841,747 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 73 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,234. Out of those cases, 25,224 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 400 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 116 new cases Wednesday. There are 75 new cases in Bonneville, 4 in Fremont, 13 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 19 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 802 active cases and 350 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,350 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 169 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Bonneville County, Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 130,534 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,532 cases.

The state said 19 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,025, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,195.

There are 13,301 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,602 cases among health care workers.

15,713 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

22 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,703.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

44 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

121 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

294 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

638 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,022 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,567 people were 80+

93.63% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.05% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 71,518

3,504

1,170

561 11,742

739

346

234 797

47

13

10 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,763

11,006

2,858

486

3,060

1,470

2,336

83 340

5,171

1,445

213

864

846

868

24 27

218

52

12

40

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,651

1,662

8,820

4,229

380

1,518

878

84 6,595

841

1,314

1,463

127

292

301

28 218

5

40

46

6

16

19

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,345

3,757

416

608

1,109

518

380

250 5,435

3,277

599

479

562

203

185

111 192

124

21

15

23

13

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,266

5,012

1,161

876

1,857 3,670

980

456

400

179 417

107

37

27

61 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,431

1,526

4,319

985

522 814

675

318

657

276 100

36

37

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,047

2,098

3,191

1,474

431

1,265 5,647

755

1,001

195

104

631 545

62

66

39

12

47 TOTAL 237,156 61,478 3,703

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







