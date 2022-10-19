IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 726 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 498,808.

There are a total of 384,010 confirmed cases and 114,798 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 110,930 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 452,540 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,602,958 total doses have been administered. 960,770 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 29 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,389. Out of those cases, 41,628 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 558 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 125 cases in the last seven days and 491 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,415 cases.

The state said 51 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,402, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,091.

102,451 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,1203.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

413 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

946 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,427 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,134 people were 80+

94.74% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.89% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.28% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.72% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 125,954

6,983

2,414

818 27,333

1,500

586

442 1,086

71

17

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 6,097

18,124

4,271

777

3,985

2,339

3,045

128 827

9,230

2,579

441

1,406

1,398

1,600

43 32

306

67

15

55

60

66

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 34,868

2,860

13,439

6,547

680

2,335

1,673

115 11,726

1,448

1,965

2,466

226

546

748

36 293

9

55

66

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,726

6,413

605

851

1,393

742

615

347 8,666

4,357

1,008

775

1,098

326

298

169 267

168

34

20

30

18

11

12 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,764

8,104

1,733

1,814

2,524 6,816

1,827

575

856

485 633

193

67

42

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,468

2,493

6,812

1,443

880 1,578

935

697

1,092

421 156

58

53

36

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,948

2,885

4,738

2,072

618

1,648 11,816

1,189

1,606

439

152

907 713

83

90

53

16

59 TOTAL 384,010 114,798 5,203

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







