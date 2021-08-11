IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 736 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 206,523.

There are a total of 165,061 confirmed cases and 41,462 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 772,757 people have received the vaccine, and 1,418,042 total doses have been administered. 702,524 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 39 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,936. Out of those cases, 17,381 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 241 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 60 new cases Wednesday. There are 34 new cases in Bonneville, 6 in Fremont, 5 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 276 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 117,658 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,384 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,305, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,547.

There are 12,425 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,341 cases among health care workers.

1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,235.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

641 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,107 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.49% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.51% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 47,420

1,839

739

298 9,706

495

209

126 497

19

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,215

8,024

2,121

394

2,552

986

1,977

55 259

2,720

684

127

497

437

466

18 19

135

26

11

28

25

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,393

1,264

7,472

3,132

256

1,204

566

58 4,307

561

977

878

63

164

144

11 179

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,484

2,911

357

485

977

322

270

170 3,709

2,083

370

212

301

117

127

41 115

78

12

9

17

4

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,130

2,944

528

674

1,299 2,448

657

418

153

77 227

46

14

10

41 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,716

1,046

3,160

829

349 445

379

178

327

120 61

18

13

14

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 24,530

1,551

2,138

982

282

902 4,733

432

600

151

85

353 324

45

39

31

4

24 TOTAL 165,061 41,462 2,235

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

