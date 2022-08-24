IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 742 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 487,329.

There are a total of 376,828 confirmed cases and 110,501 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 109,226 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 439,921 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,494,970 total doses have been administered. 952,830 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,247. Out of those cases, 40,475 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 543 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 263 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Elmore County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 110,733 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,856, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,012.

96,220 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,100.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

188 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

408 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

929 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,404 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,083 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.83% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.

92.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 123,843

6,828

2,365

806 25,938

1,380

546

407 1,054

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,924

17,635

4,186

749

3,916

2,226

2,972

124 798

8,963

2,505

426

1,358

1,366

1,559

43 31

301

65

15

55

59

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 33,250

2,837

13,328

6,430

650

2,317

1,551

115 11,413

1,433

1,931

2,384

213

536

668

36 292

9

55

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,233

6,213

588

825

1,380

727

603

339 8,443

4,308

997

752

1,090

313

274

162 259

164

33

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,203

7,934

1,699

1,770

2,494 6,637

1,761

561

849

477 625

191

64

41

79 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,221

2,368

6,642

1,411

827 1,495

890

670

1,060

413 154

54

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,165

2,822

4,644

2,040

609

1,641 11,194

1,125

1,515

415

149

896 701

81

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 376,828 110,501 5,100

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

