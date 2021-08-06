IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 743 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 203,412.
About 89% of Idaho residents live in communities where masks should be worn again.
There are a total of 162,587 confirmed cases and 40,825 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 762,569 people have received the vaccine, and 1,403,313 total doses have been administered. 697,236 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 30 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,785. Out of those cases, 17,538 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 238 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 49 new cases and 2 new deaths Thursday. There are 16 new cases in Bonneville, 7 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 8 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 251 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 117,081 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 47 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 50,622 cases.
The state said 24 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,192, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,536.
There are 12,364 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,511 cases among health care workers.
1,154 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,214.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 42 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 103 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 316 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 635 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,099 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.95% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.04% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.45% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.55% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|46,660
1,794
730
294
|9618
487
206
126
|494
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,200
7,885
2,094
391
2,541
973
1,972
55
|256
2,623
663
125
489
423
446
18
|19
133
25
11
28
24
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,277
1,252
7,430
3,107
256
1,192
554
58
|4,270
557
965
871
63
163
139
11
|179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,415
2,897
357
478
975
318
265
167
|3,683
2,072
366
211
300
116
124
41
|115
78
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|17,791
2,889
510
665
1,264
|2,362
650
417
151
76
|225
46
14
10
40
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,627
1,032
3,130
816
343
|400
370
172
309
118
|59
18
13
14
11
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|24,013
1,521
2,122
971
276
895
|4,687
420
584
147
85
350
|320
43
39
31
4
23
|TOTAL
|162,587
|40,825
|2,214
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
