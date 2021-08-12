IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 751 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 207,274.

There are a total of 165,652 confirmed cases and 41,622 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 775,763 people have received the vaccine, and 1,422,393 total doses have been administered. 704,142 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 44 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,980. Out of those cases, 17,433 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 241 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Thursday. There are a total of 276 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 117,658 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,590 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,326, and 1 new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,548.

There are 12,425 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,357 cases among health care workers.

1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new death was reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,236.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

641 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,107 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

90.49% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.51% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 47,610

1,858

744

298 9,723

494

209

127 497

19

6

3 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,217

8,066

2,126

394

2,554

991

1,977

55 259

2,775

689

127

501

439

468

18 19

135

26

11

28

25

34

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 15,393

1,264

7,472

3,132

256

1,204

566

58 4,307

561

977

878

63

164

144

11 179

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,498

2,915

357

488

979

325

270

173 3,715

2,084

370

212

308

117

128

41 115

78

12

9

17

4

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 18,219

2,954

531

679

1,307 2,465

659

418

153

79 227

46

14

10

41 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,749

1,051

3,167

833

349 451

381

178

335

121 61

18

13

14

12 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 24,592

1,554

2,145

982

283

905 4,740

436

600

151

85

354 324

45

39

31

4

24 TOTAL 165,652 41,622 2,236

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

