IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 753 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 484,008.

There are a total of 374,806 confirmed cases and 109,202 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,507 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 438,037 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,487,566 total doses have been administered. 951,793 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 32 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,974. Out of those cases, 40,121 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 537 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 215 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 59 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 110,149 cases.

The state said 8 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,762, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,003.

93,907 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,060.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

922 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,393 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,064 people were 80+

94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

92.18% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.82% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 123,237

6,757

2,349

801 25,495

1,356

542

406 1,045

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,900

17,513

4,148

745

3,899

2,207

2,948

124 789

8,871

2,466

424

1,351

1,352

1,548

43 29

299

64

15

55

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,942

2,829

13,260

6,361

646

2,307

1,489

115 11,315

1,431

1,923

2,354

213

533

647

36 291

9

54

65

9

30

27

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,100

6,171

587

821

1,377

723

599

337 8,391

4,299

995

750

1,081

309

272

162 257

163

30

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,079

7,855

1,689

1,768

2,487 6,578

1,745

556

841

473 620

191

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,165

2,360

6,613

1,396

824 1,470

885

663

1,056

411 151

54

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 54,896

2,815

4,604

2,032

607

1,638 10,958

1,124

1,500

399

149

892 698

81

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 374,806 109,202 5,060

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 753 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death appeared first on Local News 8.