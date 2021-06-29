IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 77 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 194,901.

There are a total of 156,011 confirmed cases and 38,890 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 716,768 people have received the vaccine, and 1,327,702 total doses have been administered. 661,606 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 1 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,264. Out of those cases, 17,233 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 3 new cases Tuesday. There are 3 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 28 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 114,845 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,566 cases.

The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,806, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,482.

There are 12,109 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,928 cases among health care workers.

445 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,149.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

12 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

97 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

300 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

619 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,076 people were 80+

94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.96% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,403

1,663

687

269 9,161

466

188

108 483

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,151

7,475

2,042

387

2,506

948

1,947

54 248

2,316

606

125

466

390

410

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,943

1,218

7,250

3,005

251

1,134

534

58 4,176

535

934

827

63

150

121

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,233

2,857

358

474

955

295

253

167 3,571

2,021

351

197

274

105

115

38 110

75

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,847

2,759

483

634

1,128 2,222

628

413

133

68 217

45

11

10

35 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,403

985

3,051

794

322 351

357

167

291

116 56

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,133

1,450

2,057

949

259

892 4,501

389

573

141

84

348 312

39

38

31

4

22 TOTAL 156,011 38,890 2,149

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

