IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 780 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 208,054.
There are a total of 166,288 confirmed cases and 41,766 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 778,140 people have received the vaccine, and 1,425,866 total doses have been administered. 705,427 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 68 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,048. Out of those cases, 17,490 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 244 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 48 new cases Friday. There are 19 new cases in Bonneville, 10 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 7 in Teton. There are a total of 303 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 117,894 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,780 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,353, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,553.
There are 12,449 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,365 cases among health care workers.
1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
9 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,245.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 108 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 319 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 646 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,110 people were 80+
94.94% of deaths with known race were White. 0.94% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.8% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.
90.53% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.47% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|47,806
1,862
747
299
|9,737
494
212
128
|497
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,220
8,097
2,127
394
2,561
993
1,982
55
|259
2,805
700
128
501
443
472
18
|19
135
26
11
28
25
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,444
1,272
7,507
3,147
256
1,206
572
58
|4,323
567
977
883
63
165
149
11
|179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,542
2,919
357
488
980
325
270
174
|3,726
2,087
371
212
311
117
128
41
|117
78
12
9
17
5
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,272
2,956
531
683
1,310
|2,465
659
418
156
79
|230
46
14
10
41
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|3,778
1,055
3,183
835
352
|454
381
180
337
121
|61
18
13
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|24,735
1,565
2,163
984
285
909
|4,753
447
605
153
85
357
|325
45
39
31
4
24
|TOTAL
|166,288
|41,766
|2,245
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
