IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 803 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 295,950.

There are a total of 235,162 confirmed cases and 60,788 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 83,975 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 132,360 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,687,770 total doses have been administered. 836,459 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 andone new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,952. Out of those cases, 24,828 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 396 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases andone new death Friday. There are 59 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 791 active cases and 346 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,184 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 167 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 129,820 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,002 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,902, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,167.

There are 13,257 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,538 cases among health care workers.

14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,644.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

43 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

120 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

287 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

624 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,010 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,544 people were 80+

93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 20 deaths is pending.

91.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 70,861

3,461

1,163

557 11,675

724

340

234 790

47

12

10 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,740

10,944

2,849

483

3,052

1,463

2,327

83 338

5,126

1,440

212

858

835

865

24 27

218

52

12

38

42

48

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 21,347

1,653

8,712

4,178

376

1,489

859

84 6,459

832

1,294

1,432

125

278

288

28 215

5

39

45

6

16

19

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,240

3,698

413

604

1,098

514

373

246 5,381

3,252

598

479

559

202

185

110 190

124

19

15

23

13

9

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,064

4,940

1,145

859

1,846 3,581

943

448

390

178 408

103

33

26

61 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,392

1,512

4,283

978

515 810

658

314

648

272 98

36

37

26

21 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 36,868

2,082

3,178

1,468

429

1,263 5,626

747

998

195

104

629 531

62

65

39

12

47 TOTAL 235,162 60,788 3,644

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 803 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.