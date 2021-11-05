IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 803 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 295,950.
There are a total of 235,162 confirmed cases and 60,788 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 83,975 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 132,360 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,687,770 total doses have been administered. 836,459 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 andone new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,952. Out of those cases, 24,828 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 396 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases andone new death Friday. There are 59 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 12 in Madison and 6 in Teton. There are a total of 791 active cases and 346 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 102,201 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,184 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 167 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Canyon County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 129,820 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 65 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 69,002 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,902, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,167.
There are 13,257 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,538 cases among health care workers.
14,619 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
15 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,644.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 43 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 120 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 287 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 624 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,010 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,544 people were 80+
93.66% of deaths with known race were White. 0.97% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 20 deaths is pending.
91.24% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.76% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|70,861
3,461
1,163
557
|11,675
724
340
234
|790
47
12
10
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,740
10,944
2,849
483
3,052
1,463
2,327
83
|338
5,126
1,440
212
858
835
865
24
|27
218
52
12
38
42
48
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|21,347
1,653
8,712
4,178
376
1,489
859
84
|6,459
832
1,294
1,432
125
278
288
28
|215
5
39
45
6
16
19
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,240
3,698
413
604
1,098
514
373
246
|5,381
3,252
598
479
559
202
185
110
|190
124
19
15
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,064
4,940
1,145
859
1,846
|3,581
943
448
390
178
|408
103
33
26
61
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,392
1,512
4,283
978
515
|810
658
314
648
272
|98
36
37
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,868
2,082
3,178
1,468
429
1,263
|5,626
747
998
195
104
629
|531
62
65
39
12
47
|TOTAL
|235,162
|60,788
|3,644
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
