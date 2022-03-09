IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 824 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 434,981.
The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases, approximately 5,800 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.
There are a total of 341,012 confirmed cases and 93,969 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,735 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 397,321 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,296,498 total doses have been administered. 925,367 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 11 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,792. Out of those cases, 37,177 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 498 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 7 new cases and 3 new deaths Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer and 1 in Lemhi. There are a total of 37 active cases and 459 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,834 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Elmore County and Canyon County.
The state is reporting there are 155,238 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 85 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 100,974 cases.
The state said 42 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,062 and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,748.
There are 15,114 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,248 cases among health care workers.
66,887 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
0 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,796.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 56 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 179 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 392 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 868 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,333 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,945 people were 80+
94.62% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 deaths is pending.
91.91% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.09% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|110,889
5,949
2,105
749
|20,493
978
424
313
|992
69
16
13
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|4,959
15,226
3,695
675
3,692
1,995
2,735
115
|712
7,236
2,002
377
1,187
1,139
1,281
33
|30
283
64
15
52
55
62
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|30,703
2,664
12,510
5,930
515
2,140
1,239
106
|10,426
1,378
1,796
2,160
170
481
485
32
|281
8
49
62
8
26
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|12,780
5,597
523
780
1,329
661
555
316
|7,798
4,142
957
707
987
262
247
151
|241
150
24
20
29
15
11
9
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|33,678
6,990
1,527
1,245
2,244
|5,629
1,490
497
746
362
|581
176
57
40
75
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,538
2,098
6,101
1,284
740
|1,336
816
559
988
386
|141
50
48
31
28
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|52,075
2,653
4,238
1,938
557
1,553
|9,135
975
1,278
321
135
808
|673
78
84
52
15
56
|TOTAL
|341,012
|93,969
|4,796
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
