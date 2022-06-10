IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 850 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 455,427.

There are a total of 356,174 confirmed cases and 99,253 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,230 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 423,713 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,425,046 total doses have been administered. 944,832 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 16 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,617. Out of those cases, 37,842 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 515 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 100 active cases and 474 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 10,213 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 227 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 104,856 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,289, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,952.

79,414 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,951.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

61 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

905 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,366 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,008 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 116,441

6,286

2,212

762 22,184

1,200

503

358 1,025

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,468

16,438

3,905

718

3,769

2,085

2,820

121 748

8,040

2,259

396

1,285

1,250

1,449

37 30

295

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,107

2,729

12,647

5,972

531

2,163

1,277

107 10,570

1,408

1,824

2,180

184

486

519

34 286

9

51

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,084

5,780

542

790

1,343

683

571

320 7,943

4,197

965

714

1,008

272

250

151 249

156

26

20

29

16

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,702

7,518

1,614

1,642

2,387 5,978

1,567

532

779

379 597

189

63

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,698

2,194

6,376

1,340

762 1,379

842

605

1,012

391 148

52

49

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,842

2,697

4,326

1,957

578

1,581 9,562

1,018

1,322

337

138

851 687

79

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 356,174 99,253 4,951

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 850 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.