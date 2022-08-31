IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 861 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 489,400.
There are a total of 378,172 confirmed cases and 111,228 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 109,257 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 440,499 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,497,570 total doses have been administered. 953,345 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 20 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,403. Out of those cases, 40,647 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 543 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 173 cases in the last seven days and 489 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 111,096 cases.
The state said 29 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,921, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,022.
97,031 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,115.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 189 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 408 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 931 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,408 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,091 people were 80+
94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.86% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.82% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
92.23% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.77% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|124,197
6,855
2,370
807
|26,198
1,396
551
417
|1,057
71
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,959
17,730
4,201
760
3,926
2,280
2,983
124
|803
9,028
2,522
429
1,361
1,380
1,568
43
|32
303
66
15
55
60
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,372
2,841
13,347
6,449
654
2,320
1,565
115
|11,469
1,434
1,935
2,395
214
540
674
36
|292
9
55
65
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,295
6,255
590
829
1,381
728
603
339
|8,461
4,321
997
755
1,093
316
278
162
|259
164
33
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,327
7,962
1,706
1,788
2,499
|6,658
1,764
561
851
478
|626
192
64
41
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,258
2,403
6,681
1,415
835
|1,498
895
676
1,064
414
|155
54
51
35
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,316
2,825
4,667
2,051
609
1,641
|11,313
1,127
1,528
423
149
896
|702
81
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|378,172
|111,228
|5,115
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 861 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.