IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 303,928.
There are a total of 241,126 confirmed cases and 62,802 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 85,522 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 196,566 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,718,933 total doses have been administered. 852,247 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 79 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,694. Out of those cases, 25,952 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 410 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 50 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 503 active cases and 368 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,621 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 132,537 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,481 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,289, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,240.
There are 13,391 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,914 cases among health care workers.
17,916 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,862.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 1 person died in the age group less than 18
- 17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 133 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 313 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 678 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,061 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,612 people were 80+
93.38% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.31% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
91.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|72,773
3,573
1,204
572
|11,848
753
345
240
|822
50
13
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,795
11,131
2,884
493
3,083
1,480
2,352
83
|351
5,246
1,458
226
874
857
880
25
|27
225
53
14
41
43
49
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|22,207
1,688
8,965
4,347
389
1,547
925
87
|6,780
859
1,340
1,512
135
307
332
29
|229
6
40
49
6
18
20
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,517
3,833
418
615
1,126
526
390
254
|5,516
3,306
613
488
588
201
187
116
|196
126
21
16
24
14
10
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|26,681
5,228
1,210
899
1,876
|3,827
1,074
468
494
202
|437
121
43
29
63
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,498
1,585
4,375
989
532
|822
688
324
672
288
|103
38
40
26
23
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|37,471
2,114
3,226
1,485
439
1,272
|5,717
763
1,005
197
109
640
|572
68
69
40
14
47
|TOTAL
|241,126
|62,802
|3,862
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
