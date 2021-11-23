IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 878 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths over the weekend.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 303,928.

There are a total of 241,126 confirmed cases and 62,802 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 85,522 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 196,566 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,718,933 total doses have been administered. 852,247 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 79 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 26,694. Out of those cases, 25,952 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 410 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 50 new cases and three new deaths Monday. There are 27 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Custer, 1 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 4 in Lemhi, 14 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 503 active cases and 368 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 104,780 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 2,621 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 172 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 132,537 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 68 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 70,481 cases.

The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 13,289, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,240.

There are 13,391 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,914 cases among health care workers.

17,916 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,862.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died in the age group less than 18

17 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

47 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

133 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

313 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

678 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,061 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,612 people were 80+

93.38% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.34% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.98% American Indian/Alaska Native and 3.31% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.47% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.53% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 72,773

3,573

1,204

572 11,848

753

345

240 822

50

13

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,795

11,131

2,884

493

3,083

1,480

2,352

83 351

5,246

1,458

226

874

857

880

25 27

225

53

14

41

43

49

1 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 22,207

1,688

8,965

4,347

389

1,547

925

87 6,780

859

1,340

1,512

135

307

332

29 229

6

40

49

6

18

20

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 8,517

3,833

418

615

1,126

526

390

254 5,516

3,306

613

488

588

201

187

116 196

126

21

16

24

14

10

4 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 26,681

5,228

1,210

899

1,876 3,827

1,074

468

494

202 437

121

43

29

63 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 5,498

1,585

4,375

989

532 822

688

324

672

288 103

38

40

26

23 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 37,471

2,114

3,226

1,485

439

1,272 5,717

763

1,005

197

109

640 572

68

69

40

14

47 TOTAL 241,126 62,802 3,862

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 878 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.