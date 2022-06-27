IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 885 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 461,626.
There are a total of 360,430 confirmed cases and 101,196 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,576 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 427,570 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,441,149 total doses have been administered. 946,788 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 52 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,154 Out of those cases, 38,315 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 520 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 262 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,046 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,386, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,963.
83,729 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
1 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,967.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 908 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,017 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|118,249
6,390
2,262
767
|22,904
1,243
512
366
|1,030
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,587
16,640
3,944
724
3,782
2,109
2,844
123
|753
8,168
2,286
398
1,291
1,261
1,452
37
|30
295
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|31,572
2,783
12,950
6,139
582
2,208
1,340
111
|10,687
1,417
1,860
2,208
193
495
538
34
|287
9
52
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,324
5,843
551
793
1,352
699
575
323
|8,060
4,220
967
719
1,042
277
256
153
|250
159
26
20
29
16
11
10
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,024
7,602
1,627
1,655
2,397
|6,150
1,624
538
794
392
|599
189
63
41
76
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,827
2,239
6,436
1,351
778
|1,393
847
611
1,019
397
|148
52
49
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|53,233
2,717
4,358
1,966
584
1,586
|9,771
1,036
1,342
356
142
859
|689
79
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|360,430
|101,196
|4,967
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
