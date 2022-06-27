IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 885 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 461,626.

There are a total of 360,430 confirmed cases and 101,196 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,576 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 427,570 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,441,149 total doses have been administered. 946,788 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 52 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,154 Out of those cases, 38,315 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 520 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 262 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County, Twin Falls County and Canyon County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,046 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,386, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,963.

83,729 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

1 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,967.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

908 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,369 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,017 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

92.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 12 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 118,249

6,390

2,262

767 22,904

1,243

512

366 1,030

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,587

16,640

3,944

724

3,782

2,109

2,844

123 753

8,168

2,286

398

1,291

1,261

1,452

37 30

295

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,572

2,783

12,950

6,139

582

2,208

1,340

111 10,687

1,417

1,860

2,208

193

495

538

34 287

9

52

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,324

5,843

551

793

1,352

699

575

323 8,060

4,220

967

719

1,042

277

256

153 250

159

26

20

29

16

11

10 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,024

7,602

1,627

1,655

2,397 6,150

1,624

538

794

392 599

189

63

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,827

2,239

6,436

1,351

778 1,393

847

611

1,019

397 148

52

49

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,233

2,717

4,358

1,966

584

1,586 9,771

1,036

1,342

356

142

859 689

79

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 360,430 101,196 4,967

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 885 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death appeared first on Local News 8.