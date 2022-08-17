IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 887 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 485,488.

There are a total of 375,758 confirmed cases and 109,730 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 108,937 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 438,779 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,490,558 total doses have been administered. 952,140 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,103. Out of those cases, 40,261 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 539 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 263 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 110,426 cases.

The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,789, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,008.

94,983 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,081.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

926 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,399 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,075 people were 80+

94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.

92.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 123,387

6,769

2,351

802 25,688

1,362

544

405 1,052

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,906

17,573

4,173

746

3,907

2,217

2,956

124 795

8,899

2,482

425

1,354

1,360

1,549

43 31

299

65

15

55

58

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 33,126

2,836

13,291

6,401

650

2,318

1,491

115 11,352

1,433

1,927

2,364

213

534

662

36 291

9

54

65

9

30

28

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 14,170

6,187

588

823

1,377

724

600

337 8,410

4,303

996

752

1,090

312

272

162 257

163

32

20

30

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 38,138

7,891

1,692

1,767

2,490 6,601

1,754

557

843

475 622

191

64

41

78 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,187

2,361

6,626

1,408

826 1,484

885

663

1,058

411 153

54

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 55,002

2,818

4,618

2,036

608

1,641 11,048

1,125

1,504

404

149

895 698

81

89

53

15

58 TOTAL 375,758 109,730 5,081

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

