IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 887 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 485,488.
There are a total of 375,758 confirmed cases and 109,730 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 108,937 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 438,779 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,490,558 total doses have been administered. 952,140 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 17 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 41,103. Out of those cases, 40,261 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 539 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 263 cases in the last seven days and 486 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Kootenai County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 58 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 110,426 cases.
The state said 14 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,789, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,008.
94,983 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
14 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,081.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 187 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 407 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 926 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,399 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,075 people were 80+
94.76% of deaths with known race were White. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.84% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 9 deaths is pending.
92.2% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.8% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|123,387
6,769
2,351
802
|25,688
1,362
544
405
|1,052
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,906
17,573
4,173
746
3,907
2,217
2,956
124
|795
8,899
2,482
425
1,354
1,360
1,549
43
|31
299
65
15
55
58
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|33,126
2,836
13,291
6,401
650
2,318
1,491
115
|11,352
1,433
1,927
2,364
213
534
662
36
|291
9
54
65
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,170
6,187
588
823
1,377
724
600
337
|8,410
4,303
996
752
1,090
312
272
162
|257
163
32
20
30
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,138
7,891
1,692
1,767
2,490
|6,601
1,754
557
843
475
|622
191
64
41
78
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,187
2,361
6,626
1,408
826
|1,484
885
663
1,058
411
|153
54
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|55,002
2,818
4,618
2,036
608
1,641
|11,048
1,125
1,504
404
149
895
|698
81
89
53
15
58
|TOTAL
|375,758
|109,730
|5,081
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 887 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.